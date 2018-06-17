Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Shares Sold by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299,160 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of Steel Dynamics worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,910,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,881,000 after buying an additional 169,890 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,777,000 after buying an additional 5,096,015 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,545,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,781,000 after buying an additional 52,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,278,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,398,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,615,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,670,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics opened at $46.76 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $180,648.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,471,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $230,202.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,376.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,266,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

