Stelac Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Jentner Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $161.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson opened at $122.61 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.32. The stock has a market cap of $328.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

