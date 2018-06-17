Stellar Reaches Market Cap of $4.33 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Stellar has a total market cap of $4.33 billion and $32.27 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Bittrex, Poloniex and Indodax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00589361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00260996 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00048171 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00094242 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 104,025,824,192 coins and its circulating supply is 18,605,327,960 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Gate.io, Poloniex, Koineks, CoinEgg, Bitfinex, Upbit, Stronghold, OKEx, Qryptos, Vebitcoin, Bitbns, RippleFox, Cryptomate, OTCBTC, Ovis, GOPAX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Sistemkoin, BCEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, ZB.COM, CEX.IO, Abucoins, Binance, Indodax, Koinex, Exrates, CryptoMarket and Kuna. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

