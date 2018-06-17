Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Stemline Therapeutics opened at $17.80 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26). Stemline Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.93% and a negative net margin of 4,689.63%. equities analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STML. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

