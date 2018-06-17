Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Director Stephen W. Webster Buys 8,000 Shares

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Director Stephen W. Webster acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,646. Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $159.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.23. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.30% and a negative net margin of 600.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBRV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,188,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 274,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

