Stephens Begins Coverage on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HTLF. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

In related news, Director Kurt Saylor sold 22,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $1,236,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Johnson sold 2,026 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $107,479.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,038 shares in the company, valued at $320,315.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,526 shares of company stock worth $2,991,354. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,153,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,189,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

