StepStone Group LP Invests $3.19 Million in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Stock

StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 2.3% of StepStone Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 1,108 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $83,609.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,046 shares in the company, valued at $984,451.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $4,087,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,559 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $83.44 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.20, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $195.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality.

