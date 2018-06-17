Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Raises Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle traded down $0.12, hitting $64.09, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,564,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $83.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.48 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, CEO Charles A. Alutto sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $814,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,189.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles A. Alutto sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $896,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,024.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,543. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

