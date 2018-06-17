Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $36.88 Million Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.44% of Steven Madden worth $36,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden opened at $53.93 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.67 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 11th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 1,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $54,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,832.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 100,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $5,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,084 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,777.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,000 shares of company stock worth $5,890,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.