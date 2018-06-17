Steven Madden (SHOO) PT Raised to $61.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.27.

Steven Madden opened at $53.93 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.67 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $54,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,832.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,000 shares of company stock worth $5,890,240. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 901,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,113,000 after purchasing an additional 181,992 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

