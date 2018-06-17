Steven W. Streit Sells 28,671 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) insider Steven W. Streit sold 28,671 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $2,058,004.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,904 shares in the company, valued at $12,554,609.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Green Dot opened at $78.22 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.25 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Green Dot by 17,911.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

