Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 34.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $227,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $146,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.50.

Shares of Churchill Downs traded up $1.40, reaching $300.45, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 117,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,215. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $175.80 and a one year high of $314.60.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.80 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Duchossois acquired 2,080 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.65 per share, for a total transaction of $500,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,188.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois acquired 1,980 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.90 per share, with a total value of $500,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,741. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,175. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

