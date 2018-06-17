Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $398,000 Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,067,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,931 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,418,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,220 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,553,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247,397 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 7,077,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,551,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,114 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

Crescent Point Energy traded down $0.24, reaching $7.23, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,028,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,147. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $740.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

