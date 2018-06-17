Stevens Capital Management LP Has $448,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,946 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,680,822,000 after buying an additional 208,748 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,065,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 589.3% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,256,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,004,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,607,000 after purchasing an additional 95,386 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $282.93. 1,316,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,585. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $287.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 175.10% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,124 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $264.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

