Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $6.52 Million in Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 217,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,558,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720,403 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 14,842,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,789,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243,334 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,462,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,966 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,757,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. 105,079,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,007,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $299.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Vining Sparks assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.