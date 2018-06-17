Stifel Financial Corp Buys 700 Shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Ubiquiti Networks worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBNT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBNT. ValuEngine raised Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ubiquiti Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ubiquiti Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Ubiquiti Networks opened at $87.44 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.92 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 56.13% and a net margin of 19.15%. Ubiquiti Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the Wireless communications provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products.

