Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Omeros Co. (OMER)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Omeros worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 94,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Omeros by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Omeros by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 885.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 590,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,125,000 after buying an additional 530,899 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael A. Jacobsen sold 23,792 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $566,249.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,480 shares in the company, valued at $463,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Omeros opened at $19.91 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMER. ValuEngine cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 target price on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $25.00 target price on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

