Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. KBC Group NV raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 21,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Northern Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,106,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,376,000 after buying an additional 160,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In related news, EVP Aileen B. Blake sold 7,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $753,189.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $283,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,682 shares of company stock worth $2,924,955. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust opened at $106.89 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

