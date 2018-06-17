Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Trimble worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Trimble by 61.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,732,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,974 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Trimble by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,973,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,051 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth about $25,966,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,676,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $849,510,000 after purchasing an additional 480,525 shares during the period. Finally, GCA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $18,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $35.44. 2,817,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $742.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, insider James A. Kirkland sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $251,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,157.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $157,684.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,484.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,644 shares of company stock valued at $16,611,447 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

