Stifel Nicolaus Increases Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Price Target to $36.00

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, June 6th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

CVTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Covenant Transportation Group stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $35.19.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.15 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Ray Parker sold 9,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $297,009.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,312,787. Corporate insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.