Align Technology (ALGN) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.44.

ALGN stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,632. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $144.01 and a 12 month high of $370.47.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $436.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $20,725,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,211,347.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $3,966,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,895,472.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,434 shares of company stock valued at $51,437,919 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $100,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 133.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

