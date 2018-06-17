Stifel Nicolaus Raises Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Price Target to $240.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, May 30th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PANW. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.68.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks opened at $214.60 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 0.99. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $217.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $567.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.79 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Mark Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total transaction of $5,983,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,591,073.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $7,173,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,450 shares in the company, valued at $53,165,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,910 shares of company stock worth $15,307,149 and have sold 202,174 shares worth $38,388,761. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 37,595 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13,321.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.