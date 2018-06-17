salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, May 30th, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Vetr cut shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.54 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 19th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.75.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock opened at $138.41 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 307.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $40,681.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,463.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total value of $1,383,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,786.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,543 shares of company stock worth $76,523,465 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. TLP Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.