Stitch Fix (SFIX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stitch Fix earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5138926908918 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,725. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $30.07.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.67 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 31,886 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $611,892.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 84,955 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $2,086,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 855,322 shares of company stock worth $17,936,327 over the last 90 days.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

