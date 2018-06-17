STM Group Plc (LON:STM) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STM Group traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01), reaching GBX 57.50 ($0.77), on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,593. STM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 63.20 ($0.84).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of STM Group in a report on Monday, June 11th.

STM Group Company Profile

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

