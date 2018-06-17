STMicroelectronics NV (STM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th.

STMicroelectronics has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years. STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Shares of STM stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.44 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.24.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

