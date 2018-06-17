Reviewing LCI Industries (LCII) and Stoneridge (SRI)

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

LCI Industries has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoneridge has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LCI Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Stoneridge does not pay a dividend. LCI Industries pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and Stoneridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 5.96% 23.14% 15.01% Stoneridge 5.89% 20.81% 8.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LCI Industries and Stoneridge’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $2.15 billion 1.09 $132.88 million $5.76 16.13 Stoneridge $824.44 million 1.10 $45.17 million $1.57 20.22

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Stoneridge. LCI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stoneridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of LCI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Stoneridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of LCI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Stoneridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LCI Industries and Stoneridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 Stoneridge 0 2 2 0 2.50

LCI Industries presently has a consensus target price of $114.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.25%. Stoneridge has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.33%. Given LCI Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than Stoneridge.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Stoneridge on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; and other accessories. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. It also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1962 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems, as well as camera-based vision systems, monitors, and related products. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment's power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment provides in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle monitoring and tracking devices. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. operates in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

