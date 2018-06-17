Storiqa (STQ) Market Cap Reaches $59.56 Million

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Storiqa has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Storiqa has a total market cap of $59.56 million and approximately $818,713.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storiqa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003553 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00598594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00261547 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00047481 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00094761 BTC.

About Storiqa

Storiqa’s launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,057,307,580 tokens. Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Storiqa is medium.com/@storiqa. The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storiqa’s official website is crowdsale.storiqa.com.

Buying and Selling Storiqa

Storiqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

