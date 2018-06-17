Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post sales of $168.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.00 million and the lowest is $161.50 million. Stratasys reported sales of $169.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $674.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $681.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $698.94 million per share, with estimates ranging from $676.96 million to $707.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Stratasys by 3,143.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 616,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 597,686 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $9,969,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $269,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 19.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 11.1% during the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 745,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,575. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

