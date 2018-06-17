Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $18.94 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 176,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 105,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $249,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at $420,614.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb traded up $1.17, hitting $54.80, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 14,496,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.08 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

