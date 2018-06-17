ValuEngine Lowers Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) to Sell

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 6th.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties opened at $14.15 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.99 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 14.10%. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of February 21, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 83 hotels with a total of 12,242 guestrooms located in 26 states.

