Summit State Bank (SSBI) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, May 26th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit State Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of Summit State Bank stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 2,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.40.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Summit State Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 164,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit State Bank by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit State Bank by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 50,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products services to individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals and professional associations, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, and estates primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

