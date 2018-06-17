SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SunCoke Energy opened at $13.85 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $914.28 million, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.18. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $350.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.00 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,728,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 452,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 68,812 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

