Suncor Energy (SU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to report sales of $7.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.69 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $5.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $31.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.22 billion to $37.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $37.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Suncor Energy traded up $0.97, reaching $40.48, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 6,082,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,423. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2797 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,653,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,681,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 67,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 14,801,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,230,000 after buying an additional 564,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

