Sunriver Management LLC Acquires Shares of 77,800 Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,729,000. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock accounts for about 2.9% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 140,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $21,527,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total transaction of $144,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,784,880.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,222,709 shares of company stock worth $2,374,248,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.74.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $195.85 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $146.37 and a one year high of $195.32.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

