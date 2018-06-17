Sunrun (RUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.45 Million

Analysts expect that Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) will post sales of $171.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.90 million. Sunrun posted sales of $137.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $779.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $982.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $876.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $716.10 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). Sunrun had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.62 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.98.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 36,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $325,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 776,138 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $8,622,893.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 36.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun opened at $12.27 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

