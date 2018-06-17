Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHO. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 254.6% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 47,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,703,000. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,582. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $271.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of May 7, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.