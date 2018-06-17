SunTrust Banks Comments on Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 30th, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Quintiliano now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

CHS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Chico’s FAS from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

CHS opened at $8.44 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $561.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,774,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,378,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,798,000 after buying an additional 2,084,803 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 1,482.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,106,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,045,000 after buying an additional 1,973,565 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,414,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 1,126,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,663,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,359,000 after buying an additional 1,107,087 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

