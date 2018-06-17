Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for BioTelemetry Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (BEAT)

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of BioTelemetry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Nudell now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.55 million. BioTelemetry had a positive return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

BEAT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BioTelemetry has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

In other news, Director Robert J. Rubin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 65,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,493,627.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,452.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,604 shares of company stock valued at $20,065,817 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioTelemetry (BEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.