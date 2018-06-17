Analyzing Nice (NICE) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) and Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Super Micro Computer and Nice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Micro Computer N/A N/A N/A Nice 10.98% 8.71% 5.27%

Risk and Volatility

Super Micro Computer has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nice has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super Micro Computer and Nice’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Micro Computer $2.53 billion 0.50 $69.32 million $1.34 19.22 Nice $1.33 billion 5.00 $143.29 million $2.31 47.32

Nice has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super Micro Computer. Super Micro Computer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nice, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Nice shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nice shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Super Micro Computer and Nice, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Micro Computer 0 6 1 0 2.14 Nice 0 5 3 0 2.38

Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.03%. Nice has a consensus target price of $99.86, suggesting a potential downside of 8.66%. Given Super Micro Computer’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Super Micro Computer is more favorable than Nice.

Summary

Nice beats Super Micro Computer on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services. The company also provides a range of application optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade server systems; and server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, and chassis and power supplies, as well as other system accessories, including microprocessors, and memory and disc drives. In addition, it provides customer support services and hardware enhanced services. The company offers its products to data center, cloud computing, enterprise IT, big data, high performance computing, and Internet of Things/embedded markets. It sells its server systems, and server subsystems and accessories through direct sales force, as well as through distributors that comprise value added resellers and system integrators, and OEMs. The company has operations primarily in San Jose, California; the Netherlands; Taiwan; China; and Japan. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise. Its solutions also optimize business performance and ensure compliance. This segment serves contact centers, back office operations, and retail branches in various industries, including banking, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, business process outsourcing, government, utilities, travel, entertainment, and e-commerce. The Financial Crime and Compliance segment provides real time and cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, brokerage compliance, and enterprise-wide case management services for financial institutions and regulatory authorities. The company also offers professional and support services covering various stages of the technology lifecycle. It sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has strategic alliances with Accenture, Bain, Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, Cognizant, ConvergeOne, Deloitte, Fuze, IBM, Infosys, IPC, Motorola, PWC, RingCentral, Salesforce.com, Servion, Tata Consulting Services, and Verizon. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

