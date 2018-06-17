Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SMCI. TheStreet raised Super Micro Computer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

SMCI opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,693,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,796,000 after purchasing an additional 107,330 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,349,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,990,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,644,000 after purchasing an additional 520,379 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,124,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

