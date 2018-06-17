Superior Coin One Day Volume Tops $159.00 (SUP)

Superior Coin (CURRENCY:SUP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Superior Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and BTC-Alpha. Superior Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $159.00 worth of Superior Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Superior Coin has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00022150 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001399 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Superior Coin

Superior Coin (SUP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2015. Superior Coin’s total supply is 385,720,236 coins. Superior Coin’s official website is superior-coin.com. Superior Coin’s official Twitter account is @superiorcoins.

Buying and Selling Superior Coin

Superior Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Superior Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Superior Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Superior Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

