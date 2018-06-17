Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Supervalu from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supervalu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Supervalu from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Supervalu in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Supervalu in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supervalu has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Shares of SVU stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. Supervalu has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $753.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.18). Supervalu had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Supervalu will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Supervalu in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Supervalu in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Supervalu in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Supervalu in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Supervalu by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supervalu

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military.

