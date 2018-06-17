Surface Oncology Inc’s (SURF) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 29th

Surface Oncology’s (NASDAQ:SURF) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 29th. Surface Oncology had issued 7,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 19th. The total size of the offering was $108,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Surface Oncology’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SURF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 452,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,986. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.50 million during the quarter.

In other Surface Oncology news, major shareholder Lilly Ventures Fund I. Llc purchased 266,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,990,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Grayzel bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

