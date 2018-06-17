Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 30th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $18.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $19.27 EPS.

SZKMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR opened at $232.51 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $186.66 and a 52-week high of $243.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.73%.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers all-terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles, and houses, as well as motorized wheelchairs, industrial equipment, etc.

