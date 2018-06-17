Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) versus SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Financial Contrast

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ: IBCP) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. SVB Financial Group does not pay a dividend. Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank Co.(MI) and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Co.(MI) 16.27% 10.81% 1.04% SVB Financial Group 26.89% 14.53% 1.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank Co.(MI) and SVB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Co.(MI) $140.84 million 4.45 $20.47 million $1.22 21.31 SVB Financial Group $2.02 billion 8.27 $490.50 million $9.91 31.87

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Co.(MI). Independent Bank Co.(MI) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and SVB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Co.(MI) 0 4 1 0 2.20 SVB Financial Group 0 3 12 0 2.80

Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.41%. SVB Financial Group has a consensus price target of $308.43, indicating a potential downside of 2.34%. Given SVB Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Independent Bank Co.(MI) on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, investment, and insurance brokerage services. The company offers its services through approximately 61 branches, 1 drive-thru facility, and 14 loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides various loan and credit facilities; foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory service; vineyard development loans; and equity valuation services, as well as invests in debt funds. The company's SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products. Its SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partners. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, and private equity investment services. It operates through 29 offices in the United States; and offices in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Israel, and India. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.