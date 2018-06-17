iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Swan Global Investments LLC

Swan Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Index accounts for 1.4% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Index worth $62,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 589,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,845 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,659,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 941,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,565,000 after acquiring an additional 717,301 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,040,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 605.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 772,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,791,000 after acquiring an additional 663,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index traded up $0.05, reaching $167.81, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 24,922,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,403,656. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Index Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

