Swarm Market Cap Tops $35.98 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $35.98 million and $133,847.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00010890 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last week, Swarm has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003539 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015529 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00588147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00256946 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00047286 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00094777 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,113,355 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

