Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,700 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AHH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 205,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $14.74 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $666.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

