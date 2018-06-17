Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 528.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 918,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,782,000 after purchasing an additional 772,732 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,046,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,214,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 301.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 130,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3,921.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 116,311 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group traded down $0.50, hitting $69.65, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,796,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,371. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

